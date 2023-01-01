Immerse yourself in biodiverse Teluk Rubiah forest with a little help from this informative eco centre. An offshoot of green NGO EcoMY (www.ecomy.org), the Vale Eco Center educates visitors about the 100 plant and 128 bird species in the forest and promotes minimum-impact tourism (plastics are banned in the park). For guided walks, email a month ahead; otherwise embark on three marked forest trails (allow 2½ hours). An excellent stop before boarding a ferry to jungly, hornbill-packed Pangkor Island.

For optimum bird-watching opportunities and mild temperatures, tour the forest between 8.30am and noon.