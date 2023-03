Close to the waterfront at Teluk Gedong is this mammoth stone carved with the symbol of the Dutch East India Company (Vereenigde Oost-Indische Compagnie; VOC) and other graffiti, including a faint depiction of a tiger stealing a child.

According to local history, the child of a local European dignitary disappeared while playing near the rock. The Dutch circulated the idea of a tiger abduction, though the kid was more likely nabbed by disenchanted locals.