Kota Belanda

The remains of a Dutch fort with a turbulent history are attractively preserved 2km south of Pangkor Town. Built in 1670 to store supplies of Perak's precious tin, it was sacked by Malays in 1690. The Dutch managed to rebuild the fort in 1743, only to abandon it five years later after repeated attacks from local warrior chiefs.

The old fort was totally swallowed by jungle until 1973, when it was reconstructed as far as the remaining bricks would allow. Nowadays it's a well-managed site framed by palm trees and trim lawns.

A taxi from Pangkor Town costs RM16.