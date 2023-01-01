The most attractive temple on Pulau Pangkor is colourful Foo Lin Kong, a landscaped site with flower gardens, dragon-roofed pavilions and a miniature Great Wall of China threading the site. Climb the stairs to overlook the temple's glittering tiled roofs and the hills beyond. It's 500m west of the main road between Pangkor Town and Sungai Pinang Kecil.

There's a theme-park atmosphere thanks to the cartoonish statues and souvenir stands. Donations are encouraged; place them in the tin sentrymen at the entrance.

A taxi from Pangkor Town costs RM6.