A small, psychedelic, open-air temple, adorned with statues of giant mushrooms, Chinese dragons and – for some reason – cartoon mice, perches above the northern edge of Coral Beach. Popular with photo-snapping families, Lin Je Kong visits are as much about the sea views as the shrine.
Lin Je Kong Temple
Pulau Pangkor
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
5.71 MILES
Immerse yourself in biodiverse Teluk Rubiah forest with a little help from this informative eco centre. An offshoot of green NGO EcoMY (www.ecomy.org),…
2.27 MILES
The most attractive temple on Pulau Pangkor is colourful Foo Lin Kong, a landscaped site with flower gardens, dragon-roofed pavilions and a miniature…
3.49 MILES
The remains of a Dutch fort with a turbulent history are attractively preserved 2km south of Pangkor Town. Built in 1670 to store supplies of Perak's…
3.58 MILES
Close to the waterfront at Teluk Gedong is this mammoth stone carved with the symbol of the Dutch East India Company (Vereenigde Oost-Indische Compagnie;…
2.67 MILES
This single-hall gallery, 500m north of Pangkor Town's jetty, is an agreeable break from the sun. There's a small collection of handicrafts and…
Nearby Pulau Pangkor attractions
