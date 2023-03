Today painted blue and yellow, with the date 1909 on its domed clock tower, this was once the Muar Railway Station Building. Look out for it on the north side of Jln Maharani, in between Jln Sayang and Jln Sisi. The railway was established in 1890 in response to the huge economic boom of the late 19th century, when Muar became the wealthiest district in Johor. It stopped running in 1925.

The railway line started here, where the docks unloaded cargo for transfer by rail.