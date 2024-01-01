Limbang Raid Memorial

Sarawak

Commemorates four members of the Sarawak Constabulary and five members of the UK’s 42 Commando Royal Marines killed during the Limbang Raid of 12 December 1962, which retook the town from rebels of the pro-Indonesian North Kalimantan National Army. The memorial is 400m south of the centre, on the riverfront, across the street from the police station.

