Commemorates four members of the Sarawak Constabulary and five members of the UK’s 42 Commando Royal Marines killed during the Limbang Raid of 12 December 1962, which retook the town from rebels of the pro-Indonesian North Kalimantan National Army. The memorial is 400m south of the centre, on the riverfront, across the street from the police station.
Limbang Raid Memorial
Sarawak
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Jame'Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque
11.7 MILES
Built in 1992 to celebrate the 25th year of the current sultan's reign, Brunei's largest mosque dominates its surroundings. It's impossible to miss the…
10.75 MILES
When called upon to present a gift to the sultan of Brunei, you must inevitably confront the question: what do you give a man who has everything? At this…
10.61 MILES
Named after the 28th Sultan of Brunei (the late father of the current sultan), Masjid Omar Ali Saifuddien is surrounded by an artificial lagoon that…
9.44 MILES
This absorbing museum focuses on the traditional lifestyle and artisanship of Brunei's ethnic groups, using re-creations of tribal villages from across…
10.13 MILES
Home to around 30,000 people, Kampong Ayer consists of 42 contiguous stilt villages built along both banks of the Sungai Brunei (Brunei River). A century…
10.23 MILES
The sultan's official residence, the world's largest residential palace, is more than four times the size of the Palace of Versailles. It has 1788 rooms,…
9.58 MILES
Brunei's interesting national museum has an Islamic art gallery, exhibits depicting Brunei's role in Southeast Asian history from the arrival of the…
Brunei Darussalam Maritime Museum
9.36 MILES
The skeleton of a 15th-century Chinese sailing ship, lined with ceramic vessels, greets you as you step into the main hall inside this gleaming building…
Nearby Sarawak attractions
0.28 MILES
This small museum features well-presented exhibits on Limbang Division’s archaeology, culture and crafts, including Chinese ceramic jars that were a…
0.55 MILES
A pleasant and easygoing 45-minute trail negotiates a meandering route through this riverside nature reserve near the town's regional museum.
3. Brunei Darussalam Maritime Museum
9.36 MILES
The skeleton of a 15th-century Chinese sailing ship, lined with ceramic vessels, greets you as you step into the main hall inside this gleaming building…
9.44 MILES
This absorbing museum focuses on the traditional lifestyle and artisanship of Brunei's ethnic groups, using re-creations of tribal villages from across…
9.54 MILES
This often overlooked site preserves the ruins of ancient Kota Batu, the capital of Brunei from the 14th to the 17th century. Among the excavations are…
9.58 MILES
Brunei's interesting national museum has an Islamic art gallery, exhibits depicting Brunei's role in Southeast Asian history from the arrival of the…
7. Kampong Ayer Cultural & Tourism Gallery
10.12 MILES
A good place to start a visit to Kampong Ayer – and get acquainted with Brunei's pre-oil boom culture – is this interesting museum and cultural centre,…
10.13 MILES
Home to around 30,000 people, Kampong Ayer consists of 42 contiguous stilt villages built along both banks of the Sungai Brunei (Brunei River). A century…