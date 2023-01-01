Kampong Ayer Cultural & Tourism Gallery

A good place to start a visit to Kampong Ayer – and get acquainted with Brunei's pre-oil boom culture – is this interesting museum and cultural centre, directly across the river from the waterfront in BSB. Opened in 2009, the elevated complex focuses on the history, customs and crafts of the Kampong Ayer people, and a glass-enclosed viewing tower offers panoramic views over the surrounding 'streets' of stilt houses.

Signs beside the boardwalks in front of the gallery show the way to sites of interest in the stilt village beyond.