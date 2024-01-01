Galeri Seni

Bandar Seri Begawan

This waterfront building, constructed in the 1950s, houses the tourist office, plus a gallery space that opens periodically for temporary art exhibitions.

  • Bolkiah Mosque in Bandar Seri Behawan, Brunei, at night.

    Jame'Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque

    1.64 MILES

    Built in 1992 to celebrate the 25th year of the current sultan's reign, Brunei's largest mosque dominates its surroundings. It's impossible to miss the…

  • Interior of ther Royal Regalia Museum with sultan's gilded coronation cart and shields.

    Royal Regalia Museum

    0.41 MILES

    When called upon to present a gift to the sultan of Brunei, you must inevitably confront the question: what do you give a man who has everything? At this…

  • Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in the capital Bandar Sei Begawan, Brunei, at night.

    Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque

    0.31 MILES

    Named after the 28th Sultan of Brunei (the late father of the current sultan), Masjid Omar Ali Saifuddien is surrounded by an artificial lagoon that…

  • Malay Technology Museum

    Malay Technology Museum

    1.87 MILES

    This absorbing museum focuses on the traditional lifestyle and artisanship of Brunei's ethnic groups, using re-creations of tribal villages from across…

  • Brunei water village.

    Kampong Ayer

    0.22 MILES

    Home to around 30,000 people, Kampong Ayer consists of 42 contiguous stilt villages built along both banks of the Sungai Brunei (Brunei River). A century…

  • The Brunei sultan's palace Istana Nurul Iman seen from Sungai Brunei.

    Istana Nurul Iman

    1.84 MILES

    The sultan's official residence, the world's largest residential palace, is more than four times the size of the Palace of Versailles. It has 1788 rooms,…

  • Brunei Museum

    Brunei Museum

    1.79 MILES

    Brunei's interesting national museum has an Islamic art gallery, exhibits depicting Brunei's role in Southeast Asian history from the arrival of the…

  • Brunei Darussalam Maritime Museum

    Brunei Darussalam Maritime Museum

    1.8 MILES

    The skeleton of a 15th-century Chinese sailing ship, lined with ceramic vessels, greets you as you step into the main hall inside this gleaming building…

Nearby Bandar Seri Begawan attractions

1. Tamu Kianggeh

0.21 MILES

The covered market set amid canals to the east of the waterfront is a lively place in the mornings, when locals gather to buy ingredients – strange and…

2. Kampong Ayer

0.22 MILES

Home to around 30,000 people, Kampong Ayer consists of 42 contiguous stilt villages built along both banks of the Sungai Brunei (Brunei River). A century…

3. Teng Yun Chinese Temple

0.23 MILES

Colourful Teng Yun, built in the 1960s, is the oldest Chinese temple in BSB, and its interior is filled with gilded statues, joss smoke and hand-painted…

4. Kampong Ayer Cultural & Tourism Gallery

0.23 MILES

A good place to start a visit to Kampong Ayer – and get acquainted with Brunei's pre-oil boom culture – is this interesting museum and cultural centre,…

5. Taman Mahkota Jubli Emas Park

0.25 MILES

On dry evenings, locals head to this pretty park on reclaimed land at the back of the Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque to walk, jog, fly kites and amble around…

6. Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque

0.31 MILES

Named after the 28th Sultan of Brunei (the late father of the current sultan), Masjid Omar Ali Saifuddien is surrounded by an artificial lagoon that…

7. Royal Regalia Museum

0.41 MILES

When called upon to present a gift to the sultan of Brunei, you must inevitably confront the question: what do you give a man who has everything? At this…

8. Taman Peranginan Tasek

1.13 MILES

If you need a reminder that just beyond BSB's air-conditioned malls lies the Bornean jungle, this city park, with its background chorus of buzzing,…