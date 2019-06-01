Jame'Asr Hassanil Bolkiah Mosque

Built in 1992 to celebrate the 25th year of the current sultan's reign, Brunei's largest mosque dominates its surroundings. It's impossible to miss the gleaming domes and four terrazzo-tiled minarets as you head towards Gadong. It's certainly an impressive building – since the sultan is his dynasty's 29th ruler, the complex is adorned with 29 golden domes. At night the mosque is lit up like a gold flame.

The interior more than matches the mosque's lavish exterior, with sweeping staircases, supersized chandeliers, fine stained glass and repeating motifs based on Islamic geometry. Look out for the sultan's own personal escalator at his private entrance to the mosque.