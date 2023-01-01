Melaka Zoo

Melaka's zoo has been going for more than 50 years and is home to more than 200 species of animal, from tigers and lions to less ferocious critters like capybaras, monkeys and mouse deer. The zoo takes pride in its conservation focus and most enclosures are large, though cages for some birds and smaller animals are still rather poky.

The night safari allows visitors the chance to spot nocturnal animals at their most active but gets mixed reviews about the wildlife-spotting and live shows during this time.