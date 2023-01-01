Museum and Aquarium

At the Lake Malawi National Park headquarters, inside the park gate, the visitor centre doubles as a small museum and sickly aquarium. The museum charts the area’s history, covering Livingstone’s work in Africa and the establishment of the mission at Cape Maclear in 1875. Interesting if you’re visiting the nearby Missionary Graves, but not worth the park entrance fee.

The aquarium isn’t exactly brimming over with marine life and is more like a little information centre, with explanatory panels about the lake life overshadowing the one functioning tank with its few fish.