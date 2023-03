Life in Senga Bay revolves around the sea, and there's always something happening on the beach. Go early in the morning to see the boats coming in from night fishing, fish being auctioned and locals of all ages getting involved in the tideline hubbub. In the late afternoon, you'll see the fishermen readying their boats for the waves.

It's possible to join a night-fishing expedition; organise one through a local guide or lodge such as Cool Runnings.