Just before the Lake Malawi National Park gate is a sign pointing to a path, which leads towards the hills overlooking the bay. A few hundred metres up is a memorial (vandalised, sadly) and a plaque on the rock, marking the last resting place of the malaria-struck Scottish missionaries who attempted to establish the first Livingstonia Mission here in 1875.

Guys on the main road offer guiding services, but the site is easy to find.