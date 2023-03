Part of the Mua Mission, this fascinating cultural centre is made up of several exhibitions, workshops and even a botanic garden. Set up in 1976 by a Canadian, Father Claude Boucher (who still directs the centre), it has developed into an important focal point for cultural information and training.

The centre includes the excellent Chamare Museum, Kungoni Art Gallery, a Carving Workshop and a shop, and stages the Chamare Day festivities as well as other events throughout the year.