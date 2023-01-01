Mua Mission Church

Ask at the Kungoni Centre of Culture & Art for the key to this brick building dating to 1907. The exterior has carved wooden doors and painted panels depicting scenes from Malawian history. In the imposing tin-roofed interior, men sit on one side and women on the other; the carvings on either wall represent aspects of male and female life.

Services are in Chichewa, but they feature rousing singing and ceremonies occasionally take place outside. The church is flanked by the missionaries' house (1903), still inhabited, and the hospital (1911).