Welcome to Lilongwe

Sprawling, chaotic and bustling with commerce, Lilongwe feels fit to burst. The nation's capital is initially a little underwhelming and it takes some time to get your bearings – you may wonder where the centre is – but once you've decided on your favourite restaurants, ferreted out the best malls and discovered those hidden leafy oases, the place grows on you.

Read More

It's certainly a novelty to visit a capital city comprising a few hubs of buildings linked by roads through scrubby bush, and with a small wildlife sanctuary at its heart. However, you are unlikely to want to hang around for longer than a day or two. 'Li-long-drop', as they call it in prettier parts of the country, lacks Blantyre's charm and feels considerably edgier than anywhere else in Malawi.

Read Less

Top experiences in Lilongwe

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels
Lilongwe photo credits