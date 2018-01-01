Lilongwe
is a place of endearing social fabric
It's certainly a novelty to visit a capital city comprising a few hubs of buildings linked by roads through scrubby bush, and with a small wildlife sanctuary at its heart. However, you are unlikely to want to hang around for longer than a day or two. 'Li-long-drop', as they call it in prettier parts of the country, lacks Blantyre's charm and feels considerably edgier than anywhere else in Malawi.
