Welcome to Western Madagascar

Madagascar’s western region – divided in two, with no roads linking the south and north – is filled with adventurous possibilities and it's from here that so many iconic Madagascar images originate. There are incredible highlights here, from soulful river journeys to the otherworldly limestone spikes and crippled spires of the Tsingy de Bemaraha, the fabulous birdwatching of Parc National d'Ankarafantsika and the stomping ground of the fossa at the Réserve Forestière de Kirindy. Throw in the Allée des Baobabs, world-class resorts and so many opportunities to go out into the wilderness and you have a region that showcases all that's memorable about this remarkable country.