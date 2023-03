Dramatic Cirque Rouge is one of western Madagascar’s most famous sights. This amphitheatre of eroded rock is tinted in a rainbow hue of colours, including red, pink, ochre and white – for the full effect, arrive late afternoon and stay until sunset. A stream runs along the bottom of the valley and through a small ravine down to the sea (a lovely 10-minute walk).

Cirque Rouge is just 12km north of Majunga. A charter taxi will cost around Ar60,000 for the return trip, including waiting time.