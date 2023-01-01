La Corniche

Majunga is all about the Corniche, the palm-lined promenade bordering the sea made up of Blvd Poincarré and Blvd Marcoz. In the evening residents come here to enjoy a stroll under the setting sun, sip a soft drink or nibble kebabs from numerous street carts. During school holidays (July to September) it has a fair-like atmosphere, with makeshift (and slightly scary-looking) Ferris wheels, horses to ride and families at play.

At the T-junction with Ave de France, there is an enormous baobab tree (circumference 21m!) thought to be well over 700 years old. It is considered fady (taboo) to touch it.