Sahambavy Tea Estate

Established in 1969 and specialising in green teas, this is Madagascar's only tea plantation. Visits take you from the fields to the processing plant and finish with a tasting. Tea is picked every day from October to April, and three days a week the rest of the year (visits cost Ar5000 when there is no picking as there is less to see). Tours are available in English, but it's sensible to reserve an English-speaking guide in advance.

Note that you should only pay for your visit at the processing plant where you will be issued a ticket, and not at the estate gate (visitors have been ripped off). The easiest way of organising a visit is through the Lac Hôtel.