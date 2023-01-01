This international training centre for the study of biodiversity is housed in attractive buildings on the edge of the national park. If you have any interest in the scientific research going on in and around Ranomafana, you should make time to either visit the centre or to attend one of the regular evening lectures given by resident researchers. Tours and lectures must be reserved at least 24 hours in advance.

One of ValBio's main activities is outreach within the communities living on the park's borders. The centre has therefore developed good relationships with local associations and is able to organise activities such as basket making and silk weaving, or visits to artisan workshops. All activities and tours must be booked in advance.