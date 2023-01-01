Ranomafana Arboretum

This stunning arboretum, which is located about 2km east of Ranomafana, is worth visiting for its scenic location alone. There are around 250 species of plant here including 36 tree species, many of which are extremely rare. It's also a very good place to find chameleons, including the giant Parsons chameleon, which looks like something from a Disney movie. There’s a self-guided walking trail in English, with lots of explanations, or you can take a guide (tip expected).