Located below, and visible from, the Haute-Ville, this lake is surrounded by flowering trees and is a popular place for a stroll.
Lac Anosy
Madagascar
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.64 MILES
The Parc National Ranomafana is a steamy hothouse of jungle bio-diversity where the hum of insects of is ever present and the wail and squeal of a dozen…
0.44 MILES
The oldest and most attractive part of town is the pedestrian Haute-Ville (known as Tanana Ambony in Malagasy). Utterly removed from the hustle of the…
12.36 MILES
Established in 1969 and specialising in green teas, this is Madagascar's only tea plantation. Visits take you from the fields to the processing plant and…
Parc Communautaire de Sakaviro Miray
26.44 MILES
For the moment, the Parc Communautaire de Sakaviro Miray, a community conservation project preserving a small patch of forest that is home to three groups…
28.63 MILES
This stunning arboretum, which is located about 2km east of Ranomafana, is worth visiting for its scenic location alone. There are around 250 species of…
25.96 MILES
Madagascar is home to an endemic species of silkworm, which feeds on tapia trees in the wild and whose cocoons are threaded and woven like 'conventional'…
26.71 MILES
This workshop, at the back of the Aux Bougainvillées hotel compound, showcases the production of a unique kind of paper, made from the bark of a Malagasy…
26.75 MILES
This international training centre for the study of biodiversity is housed in attractive buildings on the edge of the national park. If you have any…
