Lac Anosy

Madagascar

Located below, and visible from, the Haute-Ville, this lake is surrounded by flowering trees and is a popular place for a stroll.

  • Parc National Ranomafana

    Parc National Ranomafana

    26.64 MILES

    The Parc National Ranomafana is a steamy hothouse of jungle bio-diversity where the hum of insects of is ever present and the wail and squeal of a dozen…

  • Haute-Ville

    Haute-Ville

    0.44 MILES

    The oldest and most attractive part of town is the pedestrian Haute-Ville (known as Tanana Ambony in Malagasy). Utterly removed from the hustle of the…

  • Sahambavy Tea Estate

    Sahambavy Tea Estate

    12.36 MILES

    Established in 1969 and specialising in green teas, this is Madagascar's only tea plantation. Visits take you from the fields to the processing plant and…

  • Parc Communautaire de Sakaviro Miray

    Parc Communautaire de Sakaviro Miray

    26.44 MILES

    For the moment, the Parc Communautaire de Sakaviro Miray, a community conservation project preserving a small patch of forest that is home to three groups…

  • Ranomafana Arboretum

    Ranomafana Arboretum

    28.63 MILES

    This stunning arboretum, which is located about 2km east of Ranomafana, is worth visiting for its scenic location alone. There are around 250 species of…

  • Soalandy

    Soalandy

    25.96 MILES

    Madagascar is home to an endemic species of silkworm, which feeds on tapia trees in the wild and whose cocoons are threaded and woven like 'conventional'…

  • Fabrique de Papier Antaimoro

    Fabrique de Papier Antaimoro

    26.71 MILES

    This workshop, at the back of the Aux Bougainvillées hotel compound, showcases the production of a unique kind of paper, made from the bark of a Malagasy…

  • Centre ValBio

    Centre ValBio

    26.75 MILES

    This international training centre for the study of biodiversity is housed in attractive buildings on the edge of the national park. If you have any…

