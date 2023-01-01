The monks at this monastery continue to do what they have done for centuries: make wine (red and white, and flavoured aperitifs) and honey (which you can buy in the shop). The modern church, with its striking stained-glass windows, vaulted wooden ceiling and carved doors, is particularly interesting as it reflects the integration of Christianity and Malagasy culture.

The monastery is located 7km north of Fianarantsoa. To get here without a private vehicle, take taxi-be 29 or 34 (Ar400) from Place Zoma towards Andriamboasary and ask the driver to drop you off at the junction where the monastery is signposted – you'll have to walk the last 300m.