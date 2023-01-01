Hôtel des Thermes

Once the grand dame of Antsirabe, the exterior of this landmark hotel is still gorgeous and a sight in its own right. Sadly, the interiors have been allowed to decay which means we wouldn't suggest staying here, but do walk up to admire the outside of the building and take in the views over town from its gardens.

If you do get to look around the interior – or even choose to stay here – then take note that like all proper old manor houses, this one has the requisite ghost or two. We spoke to someone who stayed here who said that someone or something opened their bathroom door in the middle of the night!