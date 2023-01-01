Atelier Corne de Zébu

Zebu horn is a versatile – and beautiful – material, which artisans at this family-owned workshop turn into numerous objects, from jewellery to salad spoons, sculpted animals and accessories. You'll see the whole production process: from how to separate the bone from its keratin shell to polishing the final products with old denims.

Objects can be bought in the well-stocked shop and range in price from Ar6000 for some earrings to Ar75,000 for an incredible zebu bone bouquet of 'flowers'.

The horn is obtained from zebu that have been slaughtered for the meat trade.