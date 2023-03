Wondering where all that Three Horses Beer comes from? Look no further. Madagascar’s dominant and unmissable brand is made in this, the country’s biggest brewery. Starting at the THB billboard on the corner of Ave Foch and Rue Danton, head west on Danton (toward Morondava) for 800m. If you’ve seen breweries elsewhere, though, this will be familiar.

Bookings required. Visitors must wear long trousers and closed shoes.