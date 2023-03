For 30 years this family workshop has been creating miniature objects (cars, rickshaws, bicycles etc) made from recycled materials – anything from aluminium cans to (unused) intravenous tubes, textiles and old cables. Watch how parts of the models are made; it's an incredibly fiddly and inventive process. The results are works of art suitable for the most discerning of mantlepieces.

You can buy the objects, with the smallest ones (such as bicycles) starting at Ar10,000.