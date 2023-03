The technique used to make traditional sweets here hasn't changed in decades: a syrup is prepared, then rapidly cooled down and kneaded on a granite slab. Ingredients such as vanilla, orange peel, ground coffee or crystallised ginger are added to the mix for flavour; the preparation is then cut into individual sweets. Voila – done and dusted in 15 minutes! The enthusiastic family who run the business produce up to 50kg of sweets a day and they're sold countrywide.