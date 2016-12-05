The gorges, pine forests, karst fields and waterfalls of Mavrovo National Park offer a breath of fresh, rarefied air for visitors travelling between Skopje and Ohrid. Beautiful vistas abound, and the park is home to Macedonia's highest peak, Mt Korab (2764m). Locally the park is best known for its ski resort (the country’s biggest) near Mavrovo town, but by international standards the skiing is fairly average. In summertime, it's glorious.

One of Macedonia's most important – and accessible – monasteries, Sveti Jovan Bigorski, is here, as are the atmospheric villages of Galičnik and Janče, separated by a mountain ridge. The Galičnik traditional village wedding is one of the country's most popular and quirky summer festivals. Mavrovo is also home to some of Macedonia’s most revered cheese makers.

Driving in the park is extremely scenic, but a word of caution: car GPS doesn't work well here and signposting is poor.

