Transfer Skopje to Tirana with Half Day Tour of Ohrid

Starting from your hotel in Skopje, traveling to Ohrid for about 2 hours, after that break in Ohrid for half day tour with licensed tour guide. The walking tour starts from the town’s harbor. Then you head towards the old part of the town and stop at the Lower Gate and the Museum of Robevi (the Robevi family) What follows is a tour of the church of St Sophia which dates from the 11th century and then go up to the Roman amphitheater which dates back to the 3rd century BC. Afterwards continue walking to the Icon Gallery, which shows a range of some of the most famous and valuable icons in the world right after the ones on Athos and in Russia. In the vicinity of the gallery is the church of Sveta Bogorodica Perivleptos (St Clement’s Church of the Holy Mother of God Most Glorious) which dates from the 13th century and possesses some of the most beautiful and valuable frescoes from the 13th century not only in our country but in the Balkans as well. After that, carry on walking to Tsar Samoil’s Fortress which was named after the first tsar of the Macedonian Slavs, who having conquered Byzantium, brought most of Macedonia under his rule. Then walk to Plaoshnik, the place where we visit the newly built St Clement’s Monastery Church which is dedicated to St Clement (the patron of Ohrid) and St Pantelejmon, and which stands beside the original site of St Clement’s University, the first university of the Macedonian Slavs started in the 9th century AD. Inside the church you can also see the tomb with St Clement’s relics. Beside the church you can see the foundations of the 5th-century basilica with beautifully preserved mosaic floors and some swastikas also discovered on the floors. From here head towards the Church of St Jovan at Kaneo, which was built at the end of the 13th century, and is one of the most frequently visited churches in Ohrid because of its beautiful location on the cliffs directly above the lake. After this go back to the town on foot. Another option is to return to the town by boat and at the same time to make a tour of the lake providing you with a great view of the town. There is the possibility for free time or lunch. After that continue your trip to Tirana and drop off of your address or your hotel accommodation.