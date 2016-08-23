Welcome to Ohrid
Best of all is that you can be skipping through historic monuments one minute and lying on a deck chair with your toes in the water the next – its location right on the edge of serene Lake Ohrid is hard to beat, and a lovely little town beach and boardwalk help make the most of its natural charms. A holiday atmosphere prevails all summer, when it's a good idea to book accommodation in advance. Ohrid's busiest time is from mid-July to mid-August, during the popular summer festival.
Private Full-Day Ohrid Tour from Skopje
The driver/guide will pick you up from your hotel or any location of your preference in Skopje, with a comfortable A/C car or minivan and take you to the most beautiful town in Macedonia, Ohrid. The two and a half hour drive to Ohrid is another chance to see the beautiful mountains and nature on the way. Once in Ohrid, you will have a nice walk by the lake, time for a tasty lunch in a local restaurant, sightseeing tour of the old town of Ohrid, Samoil’s fortress, the “charsija” and you will get a chance to do some traditional Ohrid pearl jewelry shopping.Some of the places you will most likely pass: Lake Ohrid St. Sofija church Robevci house – museum Antic theater St. Bogorodica Peribleptos church Gallery of Icons Upper Gate Samoil’s fortress St. Clement – Plaosnik church Church of St. John at Kaneo The old bazaar – Charsija The 900 years old “Chinar” tree
Transfer Skopje to Tirana with Half Day Tour of Ohrid
Starting from your hotel in Skopje, traveling to Ohrid for about 2 hours, after that break in Ohrid for half day tour with licensed tour guide. The walking tour starts from the town’s harbor. Then you head towards the old part of the town and stop at the Lower Gate and the Museum of Robevi (the Robevi family) What follows is a tour of the church of St Sophia which dates from the 11th century and then go up to the Roman amphitheater which dates back to the 3rd century BC. Afterwards continue walking to the Icon Gallery, which shows a range of some of the most famous and valuable icons in the world right after the ones on Athos and in Russia. In the vicinity of the gallery is the church of Sveta Bogorodica Perivleptos (St Clement’s Church of the Holy Mother of God Most Glorious) which dates from the 13th century and possesses some of the most beautiful and valuable frescoes from the 13th century not only in our country but in the Balkans as well. After that, carry on walking to Tsar Samoil’s Fortress which was named after the first tsar of the Macedonian Slavs, who having conquered Byzantium, brought most of Macedonia under his rule. Then walk to Plaoshnik, the place where we visit the newly built St Clement’s Monastery Church which is dedicated to St Clement (the patron of Ohrid) and St Pantelejmon, and which stands beside the original site of St Clement’s University, the first university of the Macedonian Slavs started in the 9th century AD. Inside the church you can also see the tomb with St Clement’s relics. Beside the church you can see the foundations of the 5th-century basilica with beautifully preserved mosaic floors and some swastikas also discovered on the floors. From here head towards the Church of St Jovan at Kaneo, which was built at the end of the 13th century, and is one of the most frequently visited churches in Ohrid because of its beautiful location on the cliffs directly above the lake. After this go back to the town on foot. Another option is to return to the town by boat and at the same time to make a tour of the lake providing you with a great view of the town. There is the possibility for free time or lunch. After that continue your trip to Tirana and drop off of your address or your hotel accommodation.
Skopje, Lake Ohrid, and Mavrovo National Park Private Tour
Tour with your pick up from your addres and continue to National Park Mavrovo with passing the cities Tetovo and Gostivar. After arrive at Mavrovo, short visit of the places, will visit the centar of Mavrovo and look the winter facilities and new and old church of St. Nicolas. After that, drive next to most cleanest river Radika, continue to one of the most beautiful Monastery in Macedonia – St. Jovan Bigorski and Ohrid. Placed on the impressionable Bigor rocks on canyon valley of the river Radika, in the embrace of the exuberant forests implanted in the north – west slopes of Bistra Mountain. This incredible, magical landscape, the monastic mysticism and human ideality in one world, which out runs the frontiers of rational knowing. The monastery complex includes: church, charnel house, located to the church itself, defense tower, complex of monastery shelters, and the new built guests shelters. Our road after that continue to Ohrid – where we have a city tour - Tour starts before the monument of St. Cyril and Methodius, and it continues to the Lower gate, City museum, church St. Sofia, Antic Theater, Upper gate, church St. Virgin Mary, Perivleptos, The Gallery of effigies, Samoils fortress, Plaoshnik and tour ends with a walk thru Ohrid’s market-place. After short brake leaving for Skopje.
Tour of Ohrid Lake and Porgadec in 2 days from Tirana
Day 1 At 08:00 am our professional guide will pick you up at your hotel in Tirana. After short a drive we arrive at the city of Elbasan where we take a brief city tour within castle. Struga would be our next stop. We will have a quick drink by the beautiful source of Drini River, one of the longest in Western Balkans. Our tour continues toward the city of Ohrid (UNESCO protected) an important center of Orthodoxy. In Ohrid we visit the church of St. George, the church of St. Nicolas and the mosque Helvite Drimeni Tekke. Late in the evening we drive aside Mali i Thatë (Mountain) by the eastside of Ohrid Lake towards Tushemisht. Overnight in Tushemisht (Albania). Day Two Breakfast in Drilon (a tourist destination near Tushemisht) a beautiful natural park by the lake is home to many sources of cold drinkable waters coming from beneath the Mountain Mali i Thatë and run through and inside the houses of this village. Tushemisht is famous for its rich traditional cuisine and the unique way of cooking the Koran (an autochthone fish found only in Ohrid Lake). City tour of Pogradec, visiting the main square and the Old city. Later in the afternoon we start heading back to Tirana. Will be visited Castle of Elbasan Drini Riversource in Struga City Ohrid City Centre Church of St. George, Church of St. Nicolas Helvite Drimeni Tekke The old characteristic neighbourhood of “Top Leci” City Centre and Boulevard Drilon Tushemisht Koran Fish Farming
TOUR OF ALBANIA THREE UNESCO SITES
Day 1: After your arrival at Tirana airport we start our journey toward the city of Kruja with its beautiful medieval castle. Kruja was the stronghold of Scanderbeg, Albania’s National Hero, who fought against the Ottoman invasion during the 15thcentury. Walking tour of Tirana, Albania’s Capital. Overnight in Tirana. Day 2: At 08:00 we continue our tour Tirana to Ohrid Lake. On our way to Pogradec we do a short city tour of Elbasan within castle. We take a city tour of Pogradec, Drilon (a beautiful natural park by Ohrid lake) home to many sources of cold drinkable waters coming from beneath the Mountain “Mali i Thatë”. We travel to Tushemisht Village, famous for its rich traditional cuisine and the unique way of cooking the Koran (an autochthone fish found only in Ohrid Lake). Overnight in Tushemisht. Day 3 : After breakfast by the Lake Ohrid, our tour continues towards Berat. City tour of Berat, an historic town also known as the city of the 1001 windows. Berat is an Albanian museum city also part of the UNESCO World Heritage sites. Overnight in a Traditional Berati House in Mangalemi Neighborhood. Day 4 : Our tour of South Albania continues to Apollonia (about 2000 years old civilization) with its beautiful Facade, the Odeon Theater, the Church of Saint Mary, the nymphaeum (monumental fountains) the ancient statues of Illyrian times and mosaics. Our tour continues to Vlora, a beautiful Albanian city by the sea, formerly known as Aulona. Vlora has an astonishing view of the Ionian and Adriatic seas, with palm trees, sandy and rocky beaches. Overnight by the sea side in Vlora. Day 5 : Our tour of the Albanian Riviera continues to Orikumi, founded in III century B.C. We travel to Llogara Pass (a National Park) and stop in Dhermiu, a large village with about 30 old picturesque churches settled on a rough mountainous terrain. While traveling along the Albanian Riviera we stop at the bay of Porto Palermo, with its beautiful castle of Ali Pasha. In the evening we take a city tour of Saranda, including the synagogue and Lekursi castle. On the ruins of the old castle there is a bar with a breathtaking view of Saranda and Corfu Island. Overnight in Saranda. Day 6: We start our tour to Butrint an ancient city, part of the UNESCO world heritage. Butrinti is the most important archaeological site in Albania. On the tour to Gjirokastra we will visit the natural wonder of Blue Eye. Gjirokastra, is part of the UNESCO world heritage, with its great castle of Argjiroja and the weaponry Museum within the castle. We drive back to port of Saranda, where you can get on the ferry to Corfu, Greece. “Choose Balkans” Incoming Tour Operator thanks you for choosing our services and wishes your holidays had been gorgeous and full of unforgettable moments. We hope to see you again soon!
14-Day Tour through Albania, Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro
Day 1: Transfer to Tirana and visit the National Museum of History. Afterwards take a driven tour of the major sites of Tirana, including the colourful buildings.Day 2:The archaeological site of Apollonia. After the visits continue on to Vlora where we stay overnight.Day 3: Depart to Saranda through the spectacular Albanian Riviera.Llogara National Park. Continue to the ancient city of Butrint, another UNESCO World Heritage site, considered the best archaeological site in Albania and one of the most important in the Balkans.Day 4: Depart for Gjirokastra, a UNESCO site. Afterwards, in Gjirokastra we visit the fortress part, Arms Museum and Ethnographic Museum.Day 5: Depart for Berat, one of the most visited and characteristic towns in Albania under the protection of UNESCO for its architectural uniqueness.Day 6: Depart for to the city of Ohrid. We stop at Elbasan for a visit at the castle. Afterwards proceed to Struga famous for its wall of water where the Black Drin River flows out of Lake Ohrid on its way to the Adriatic.Day 7We visit St. Sofia Church, a classic Orthodox Byzantine church, dominating the Old Town, demonstrates the link between Byzantine and Italian Renaissance art. Other visits include: Saint Painteleimon Church, The Holy Virgin of Peribleptos Church, Icon Gallery, and old Bazaar.Day 8: Drive to Stobi, archaeological site in Macedonia. Afterwards depart for Skopje. Visit the old Turkish bazaar, Mahmut Pasha Hammam, the memorial house of Mother Teresa, stone bridge and the Macedonia Plaza.Day 9: Visiting wonderful Gadima Cave. Next visit the 1389 Kosovo Battlefield and Sultan Murat’s grave. Visit Gracanica. Visit Ulpiana.Day 10: Visit Prizren, a true open air museum, one of the most beautiful towns of Kosovo. Rahoveci renowned wines; afterwards head towards Peja.Day 11: Drive to North West Kosovo and Montenegro takes us to Kolašin which is Montenegro's most famous ski resort, and its capital Podgorica. Day 12: Visit The Old City of Kotor. Cetinje is a town of immense historical heritage, founded in the 15th century. Day 13: On the way stop for a photo at Sveti Stefan. Afterwards proceed to Shkodra centre of Roman Catholicism in Albania. Overnight in Tirana.Day 14: Tirana-Airport