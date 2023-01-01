This gigantic square is the centrepiece of Skopje's audacious nation-building-through-architecture project and it has massive statues dedicated to national heroes, as well as an incongruous Triumphal Arch in the southeast corner. The towering, central warrior on a horse – Alexander the Great – is bedecked by fountains that are illuminated at night. Home to a number of cafes and hotels, it's a popular stomping ground for locals as well as tourists, particularly when the sun goes down.

From here, stroll or cycle east along the riverbank, and check out the new buildings lining its northern bank.