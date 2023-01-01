Holocaust Memorial Center for the Jews of Macedonia

The mirrored-glass entrance is bizarrely unwelcoming, but once inside this is a moving museum with fascinating displays that commemorate the all-but-lost Sephardic Jewish culture of North Macedonia through a range of photos, English-language wall texts, maps and video. The exhibition documents the Jewish community's history in the Balkans, ending in WWII when some 98% of Macedonian Jews perished in the Holocaust. At the time of writing, the museum was closed for refurbishment.

In the central atrium, 7144 beads hang to represent the individuals who died. Downstairs you'll find an original Bulgarian goods van used to transport Macedonian Jews to Treblinka.