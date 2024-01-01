Sveti Dimitrija Church

Skopje

LoginSave

Located just over the Stone Bridge heading into Čaršija, Sveti Dimitrija is a three-aisled church from the 19th century inside a small courtyard. There was an apparent spectacle here in April 2012, just before Easter, when churchgoers reported that the gold leaf in the abundant wall frescoes seemed to glow in bright tones.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Painted Mosque

    Painted Mosque

    24.1 MILES

    Tetovo's beautiful Painted Mosque is like something out of the Arabian Tales and quite unique in the Balkans. First built in the 15th century, it was…

  • Sveta Bogorodica Monastery

    Sveta Bogorodica Monastery

    7.77 MILES

    Framed by mountains and with a serene, peaceful atmosphere, Sveta Bogorodica is a special spot. Still home to nuns, this working monastery has 18th…

  • National Gallery of Macedonia

    National Gallery of Macedonia

    0.04 MILES

    The Daut Paša Amam (1473) were once the largest Turkish baths outside of İstanbul and they make a magical setting for the permanent collection of Skopje's…

  • Čaršija

    Čaršija

    0.16 MILES

    Čaršija is Skopje's hillside Ottoman old town, evoking the city's past with its winding lanes filled with teahouses, mosques, craftspeople's shops, and…

  • Skopje fort

    Tvrdina Kale Fortress

    0.19 MILES

    Dominating the skyline of Skopje, this Game of Thrones–worthy, 6th-century AD Byzantine (and later, Ottoman) fortress is an easy walk up from the Čaršija…

  • Archaeological Museum of Macedonia

    Archaeological Museum of Macedonia

    0.15 MILES

    This supersized pile of Italianate-styled marble has been a giant receptacle for Skopje's recent splurge on government-led monuments to boost national…

  • Church of St George

    Church of St George

    24.79 MILES

    Sitting in the inconspicuous village of Staro Nagoričane, some 15km northeast of Kumanovo, this 14th-century church has some magnificent frescoes and…

  • Macedonia, Skopje, Carsija Old Town, Sveti Spas Church Wooden Belltower

    Sveti Spas Church

    0.15 MILES

    Partially submerged 2m underground (the Ottomans banned churches from being taller than mosques), this church dates from the 14th century and is the most…

View more attractions

Nearby Skopje attractions

1. National Gallery of Macedonia

0.04 MILES

The Daut Paša Amam (1473) were once the largest Turkish baths outside of İstanbul and they make a magical setting for the permanent collection of Skopje's…

4. Archaeological Museum of Macedonia

0.15 MILES

This supersized pile of Italianate-styled marble has been a giant receptacle for Skopje's recent splurge on government-led monuments to boost national…

5. Sveti Spas Church

0.15 MILES

Partially submerged 2m underground (the Ottomans banned churches from being taller than mosques), this church dates from the 14th century and is the most…

6. Čaršija

0.16 MILES

Čaršija is Skopje's hillside Ottoman old town, evoking the city's past with its winding lanes filled with teahouses, mosques, craftspeople's shops, and…

7. Tvrdina Kale Fortress

0.19 MILES

Dominating the skyline of Skopje, this Game of Thrones–worthy, 6th-century AD Byzantine (and later, Ottoman) fortress is an easy walk up from the Čaršija…

8. Čifte Amam

0.22 MILES

The Čifte Amam is a beautiful old Ottoman hammam (Turkish bath), now sometimes used as a temporary exhibition space under the stewardship of the National…