Museum of the Macedonian Struggle for Statehood & Independence

Part history museum, part national propaganda machine, this is a formidable memorial to North Macedonia's past occupation, land struggles and revolutionary heroes. The museum is dark, literally (the walls are black and lighting is low) and figuratively (gruesome giant oil paintings depict scenes of battle and betrayal, and physical reconstructions include a bloodied child's cradle and a dead revolutionary hung from the rafters). It's not suitable for children. The guides can be interesting and knowledgable but they do offer a one-sided perspective.