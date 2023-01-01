Museum of the City of Skopje

Occupying the old train station building where the stone fingers of the clock remain frozen in time at 5.17am – the moment Skopje's devastating earthquake struck on 27 July 1963, killing 1070 people – this museum operates as an art gallery for rotating exhibitions, with one area dedicated to a moving exhibition chronicling the horrific events of the earthquake through video footage and photos.

The lower floor has a rather neglected-looking collection of ancient and Byzantine remains, and this area is sometimes used for free concerts because of its excellent natural acoustics – check for posters outside the museum entrance to see if anything coincides with your time in Skopje.