Framing Skopje to the south, Vodno's towering mass – pinpointed by the 66m Millennium Cross – is an enduring symbol of the city. A popular (shaded) hiking trail cuts a swath up its wooded slopes and there's also a gondola that climbs the mountainside from halfway up, where a couple of restaurants cater to day trippers. To get here, take the 'Millennium Cross' special bus (35MKD, 12 daily) from Skopje's bus station to the gondola. A taxi to the gondola costs about 200MKD.

Views from the top are fantastic; the cross is the world's largest and illuminated at night (ask about night hikes led by locals).

From the top of the mountain, there's also a 10km trail to Lake Matka; it's not a difficult path but, as with most trails in North Macedonia, the markers are not always clear so GPS navigation is recommended.