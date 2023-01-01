Ventės Ragas Ornithological Station

The first bird-ringing station was established here in 1929, but it was not until 1959 to 1960 that large bird traps were installed. Today around 100,000 birds pass through the station each migratory period; zigzag, snipe, cobweb and duck traps ensnare birds to be ringed. Two exhibition rooms inside the station explain the birdlife, and an observation deck encourages visitors to spot species first-hand. The station or tourist office can put you in contact with local English-speaking ornithological guides.