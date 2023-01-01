One of the main branches of the Vilna Gaon Jewish State Museum, the Tolerance Centre is simultaneously a museum of Jewish history and culture, and a performance space. Its multimedia exposition about the Holocaust is movingly framed from the perspective of a child, and stories of survival and defiance are grippingly told. Temporary exhibitions, from Jewish graphic art to folk instruments, are arranged across its floors.

Look out for the photos of Vilnius' Great Synagogue; fragments from this destroyed synagogue are also on display.