An enticing blend of tradition and modernity, the web of narrow streets of Tripoli's port quarter makes for wonderful strolling. The Phoenician city stood…
Tripoli
The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises against all but essential travel to Tripoli.
Captivating Tripoli (Trablous in Arabic), Lebanon’s second-largest city, is famous for its medieval Mamluk architecture, including a bustling and labyrinthine souq that is the best in the country and full of atmosphere. The city is also blessed with handsome examples of Crusader- and Ottoman-era architecture.
The largely Sunni population is known for its piety, so bar-hopping in the Old City isn't on offer; fortunately, the city's justly famous sweets provide compensation. It's a different story in Al Mina, where Phoenician Tripoli originally stood. Now a port district 3km from the centre, this is a charming neighbourhood whose substantial Christian population means there is a lively and up-and-coming bar scene.
In the recent past there have been sporadic clashes between rival groups in areas of the city, so be absolutely sure to check the current security situation before travelling here.
Explore Tripoli
- AAl Mina
- KKhan Al Khayyatin
One of the most beautiful buildings in the old city, this semi-open vaulted-roofed khan was formerly a Crusader hospital and is today a beautifully…
- CCitadel of Raymond de Saint-Gilles
Towering above Tripoli and the river, this Crusader fortress was originally built during the period from 1103 to 1104. Burned down in 1297, it was partly…
- HHammam Al Jadid
While certainly not new – Hammam Al Jadid was built around 1740 – it was in use until the 1970s and is very well preserved. It was donated as a gift to…
- MMadrasa Al Qartawiyya
Attached to the east side of the Great Mosque is Madrasa Al Qartawiyya, which was built by a Mamluk governor of the same name in the early 1300s, over the…
- KKhan Al Misriyyin
Believed to date from the 14th century when it was used by Egyptian merchants, this dilapidated khan is home to several friendly soapmakers, including,…
- TTaynal Mosque
Standing on its own to the south of the souqs on the outskirts of the Old City, but well worth the walk, is this restored green-domed mosque by the…
- HHammam Ezzedine
Used from the 13th-century right up until 1975, this historic hammam is an extensive complex that is undergoing an elegant restoration. There's a…
- GGreat Mosque
Built on the site of a 12th-century Crusader cathedral and incorporating some of its features, this mosque has a magnificent entrance and an unusual…
