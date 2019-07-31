Once a sleepy fishing village, this satellite suburb 21km north of Beirut is now an overbuilt, traffic-choked pleasure playground hemmed in by the sea on one side and the mountains on the other. Famous as the home of the venerable Casino du Liban, noisy bars, crowded restaurants and lurid ‘super’ nightclubs filled with bored exotic dancers, it certainly won't be to everyone's taste, and its gravelly beaches are mediocre. Nevertheless, it does have one worthwhile distraction in its dizzying Téléférique.