Baalbek's Temple of Bacchus is often described as the most beautifully decorated temple in the Roman world, and it's certainly one of the best preserved…
Bekaa Valley
The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises against travel to some parts of the Bekaa Valley.
Heavily cultivated over millennia (the valley was one of Rome’s breadbaskets), the fertile, pastoral Bekaa Valley is actually a high plateau between the Mt Lebanon and Jebel Libnan Ash Sharqiyya (Anti-Lebanon) ranges. It's idyllically beautiful in parts and is home to the marvellous ruins of Baalbek. Caution is required here though: the valley is Hezbollah heartland and also produces a significant illegal marijuana crop. Its proximity to Syria means that the security situation can change rapidly: be sure to have up-to-date information before visiting.
Though less agriculturally productive than in centuries past because of a combination of deforestation and poor crop planning, the Bekaa's plentiful vineyards have gained an international reputation for their wines. Several wineries are visitable. Though you’ll see Hezbollah’s yellow flag fluttering around Baalbek, you’ll find the locals (a mixture of Christians and Shiites) a welcoming lot.
Explore Bekaa Valley
- Temple of Bacchus
Baalbek's Temple of Bacchus is often described as the most beautifully decorated temple in the Roman world, and it's certainly one of the best preserved…
- Baalbek Ruins
Dominating the centre of modern Baalbek, this wonderful Roman temple complex is one of the Middle East's major archaeological highlights. The monumental…
- TTemple of Jupiter
This temple was built on a monumental scale and is one of the largest Roman temples known. Dedicated to Jupiter Heliopolitanus, it was built from the 1st…
- TTemple of Venus
Opposite the entrance to the main ruins is the exquisite Temple of Venus, which preserves a section of a circular building with fluted columns. During the…
- CChateau Kefraya
One of only a couple of wineries in Lebanon that you can currently visit without pre-booking, this produces quality wines of all three colours. You might…
- CChateau Ksara
A winery that you don't have to prebook, Ksara is a reliable producer that offers tours and tastings. The tour includes a visit to an atmospheric Roman…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Bekaa Valley.
See
Temple of Bacchus
Baalbek's Temple of Bacchus is often described as the most beautifully decorated temple in the Roman world, and it's certainly one of the best preserved…
See
Baalbek Ruins
Dominating the centre of modern Baalbek, this wonderful Roman temple complex is one of the Middle East's major archaeological highlights. The monumental…
See
Temple of Jupiter
This temple was built on a monumental scale and is one of the largest Roman temples known. Dedicated to Jupiter Heliopolitanus, it was built from the 1st…
See
Temple of Venus
Opposite the entrance to the main ruins is the exquisite Temple of Venus, which preserves a section of a circular building with fluted columns. During the…
See
Chateau Kefraya
One of only a couple of wineries in Lebanon that you can currently visit without pre-booking, this produces quality wines of all three colours. You might…
See
Chateau Ksara
A winery that you don't have to prebook, Ksara is a reliable producer that offers tours and tastings. The tour includes a visit to an atmospheric Roman…