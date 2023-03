One of the last remaining Beirut manor houses from the Ottoman era, Sursock Palace stands behind high gates across from the Sursock Museum (the Sursock family made its fortune trading cotton and wheat from the Levant with the Ottomans). Sadly, the palace is not open for visitors, but if you’re going to the museum, it’s worth checking out the manse, built by Moussa Sursock in 1860.