This activity centre and interactive science museum in the Souks shopping arcades is aimed at young children and offers a science museum that's very hands on and engaging. There's a separate art workshop where kids can mould clay or paint ceramics (from 7500LL); they are supervised, so parents sometimes park their kids here to browse some shops. Puppet shows are held at 4pm and 5pm most Fridays to Sundays, and there are other regular events.