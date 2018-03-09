Welcome to Beirut
Byblos, Jeita Grotto and Harissa Day Trip from Beirut
Meet your friendly, professional guide in central Beirut, and then head straight to Jeita, which is 12 miles (20 km) north of Beirut. The fascinating town is home to one of the world's most beautiful caverns, known as the Jeita Grotto, which was a finalist in the New7Wonders of Nature, a 2011 competition for the best natural wonders on the planet. Visit the lower caverns by boat on a subterranean lake, and then see the dry upper gallery on foot with your guide. The main source of the Dog River (Nahr El Kalb) rises from this incredible cavern.Your comfortable coach will then take you to the ancient city of Byblos, one of the oldest towns in the world, dating back at least 7,000 years. The rise and fall of nearly two dozen successive civilizations make this site one of the richest archeological areas in the country. Today a busy modern town, Byblos is home to a medieval Roman port, which is one of the city's tourist hubs. Your guide will tell about the landmarks in this area such as Byblos Castle, built by the crusaders in the 12th century. You'll also learn about the extensive remains of city's past.After a relaxing lunch of traditional meze and tapas at a Lebanese restaurant in Byblos (included), head off to Harissa. This beautiful village boasts stunning, panoramic views across the Bay of Jounieh on the Mediterranean coast. Admire the Statue of the Virgin Mary, which can be seen from miles away, and visit inside the statue's base – a chapel with an exterior spiral staircase. This sanctuary is a destination for countless pilgrims who come from all over. After a photo opportunity at this major Lebanon attraction, return to Beirut in the relaxing comfort of your luxury coach. Please note: Though the US Department of State has issued a warning against travel to Lebanon due to safety and security concerns, Viator's Lebanon tours continue to operate with no disruptions.
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Beirut city hotel details. Your private transfer will be confirmed at the time of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Tyre, Sidon and Maghdouche Day Trip from Beirut
After a one-hour drive from Beirut by comfortable coach, your day trip starts in the magnificent city of Tyre, built by the Romans. Tyre is a UNESCO World Heritage-listed city notable today for its modern cityscape with high-rise buildings, but the remains of its Roman streets, arcades and public buildings, including one of the largest hippodromes of the period, are Tyre's major attractions. The inner city has also retained its industrious maritime character and its interesting old-style houses. Tour the city with your guide on a walking tour and enjoy the breathtaking places. Continuing your day trip, leave Tyre for the breathtaking city of Sidon, a thriving commercial center serving the entire region. Admire the ruins of the Sidon Sea Castle and the Castle of Saint-Louis, known as the Land Castle. Explore the impressive Great Mosque with your guide, and hear how it was built in the 16th century on the foundations of a Crusader building. Then enjoy lunch: a selection of hot and cold meze (Middle Eastern small dishes) or tapas at a traditional Lebanese restaurant. Next it's on to Maghdouche, a short journey away by coach. See the city's interesting monuments, such as the Old Cave or the Al-Saydeh Ancient Church. At the town's entrance, on a high hill looking back at the city of Sidon, stands the statue of Lady Mantara, Maghdouche's most famous landmark. After your visit in Maghdouche, you'll return to Beirut with your local guide.
Cedars of Lebanon, Kozhaya and Besharreh Day Trip from Beirut
Leave Beirut in the morning with your professional guide and head to Besharreh -- a pretty, welcoming village in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Qadisha Valley (Lebabon's Holy Valley). On arrival in Besharreh, take a leisurely walking tour around this ancient town, the birthplace of the famous Lebanese poet Khalil Gibran. Here, visit the Gibran Museum and the town's many ancient churches and monasteries.Enjoy a relaxing lunch of traditional meze (Middle Eastern small dishes) and tapas at a Lebanese restaurant before continuing your day trip to the town of Kozhaya. After an approximate 1-hour journey by coach, arrive in this beautifully preserved city, part of the Holy Valley, where Maronites once hid during the turbulent Ottoman period. With your expert guide, visit the Monastery of St Anthony, which was built partly into the mountain and boasts beautiful vistas of the forest and valley. Next, leave Kozhaya and head to the northern Lebanon to discover the Cedars of Lebanon, magnificent cedar trees that stand as a symbol of the country. Go up into Lebanon's highest mountain range with your guide to see a cedar grove descending from ancient forests. Walk around with your guide and learn about the strong, straight and wonderfully scented wood once prized worldwide, and how these cedar forests were nearly destroyed as a result. Wood from cedar trees was always the first choice for any temple or palace, and top prices were paid for it. After this excellent photo opportunity, board your comfortable coach for a relaxing drive back to Beirut.
Beirut Walking Tour plus Jeitta Grotto, Byblos, and Harissa
Historical Beirut Walking Tour on Day 1: FridayBegin the first portion of your Super Saver with a three-hour historical walking tour of Beirut with your expert guide and get an excellent introduction to the capital city of Lebanon. Start in downtown Beirut and see the recently renovated Nejmeh Square, famous for its clock tower built in World War 1. Your guide will explain the fascinating history of Beirut -- the cultural and commercial center of the country. See the Martyrs' Statue, an impressive memorial to the Lebanese nationalists executed by the Ottomans during WW1. Lastly, visit the National Museum of Beirut before ending your tour at 11:30am.Byblos, Jeita Grotto and Harissa Day Trip on Day 2: Jeita-Byblos-Harissa (Full day tour) will be taking place on Saturday (April to October) and on Sunday (November to March).The following morning, leave Beirut for a day trip to the must-see sites surrounding the city. Head by comfortable coach to Jeita, only 12 miles (20 km) north of Beirut. Visit the famous Jeita Grotto, a finalist in the New 7 Wonders of Nature competition in 2011. This spectacular grotto is made up of various caves. Take a trip on a subterranean lake by boat to discover the lower caverns before visiting the upper gallery on foot with your guide.Continue your day trip to one of the oldest cities in the world, Byblos. This ancient city dates back at least 7,000 years, and features many archaeological sites. Your guide will tell you about the highlights of Byblos as you visit Byblos Castle, St John the Baptist Church and the Mosque of the Sultan Abdul Majid, as well as the medieval Roman port.After a traditional Lebanese lunch of meze (appetizers) and tapas (included), head to the pretty village of Harissa. This village offers amazing panoramic views of the Bay of Jounieh and is famous for the spectacular statue of the Virgin Mary, erected in 1908. See the statue and explore the chapel located inside its base before beginning your journey back to Beirut in the comfort of your luxury coach.
Historical Beirut Walking Tour
Your Beirut historical walking tour starts in downtown Beirut, where you will see the recently renovated Nejmeh Square, with its famous clock tower that was built during World War I.Your guide will give you a brief introduction to this fascinating city's turbulent history and provide a glimpse of Beirut's true character. The liberalism associated with Beirut has been maintained even during periods of near complete destruction. With the break-up of the Ottoman Empire at the end of the WWI, the city became the capital of modern Lebanon. Today Beirut's long and complex history is being revealed at new archeological sites in the city.During your three-hour walking tour, you'll see the impressive Martyrs' Statue, a memorial to the Lebanese nationalists executed by the Ottomans during WWI. After your Beirut walking tour, you'll return to central Beirut and visit the National Museum of Beirut.