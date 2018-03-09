Beirut Walking Tour plus Jeitta Grotto, Byblos, and Harissa

Historical Beirut Walking Tour on Day 1: FridayBegin the first portion of your Super Saver with a three-hour historical walking tour of Beirut with your expert guide and get an excellent introduction to the capital city of Lebanon. Start in downtown Beirut and see the recently renovated Nejmeh Square, famous for its clock tower built in World War 1. Your guide will explain the fascinating history of Beirut -- the cultural and commercial center of the country. See the Martyrs’ Statue, an impressive memorial to the Lebanese nationalists executed by the Ottomans during WW1. Lastly, visit the National Museum of Beirut before ending your tour at 11:30am.Byblos, Jeita Grotto and Harissa Day Trip on Day 2: Jeita-Byblos-Harissa (Full day tour) will be taking place on Saturday (April to October) and on Sunday (November to March).The following morning, leave Beirut for a day trip to the must-see sites surrounding the city. Head by comfortable coach to Jeita, only 12 miles (20 km) north of Beirut. Visit the famous Jeita Grotto, a finalist in the New 7 Wonders of Nature competition in 2011. This spectacular grotto is made up of various caves. Take a trip on a subterranean lake by boat to discover the lower caverns before visiting the upper gallery on foot with your guide.Continue your day trip to one of the oldest cities in the world, Byblos. This ancient city dates back at least 7,000 years, and features many archaeological sites. Your guide will tell you about the highlights of Byblos as you visit Byblos Castle, St John the Baptist Church and the Mosque of the Sultan Abdul Majid, as well as the medieval Roman port.After a traditional Lebanese lunch of meze (appetizers) and tapas (included), head to the pretty village of Harissa. This village offers amazing panoramic views of the Bay of Jounieh and is famous for the spectacular statue of the Virgin Mary, erected in 1908. See the statue and explore the chapel located inside its base before beginning your journey back to Beirut in the comfort of your luxury coach.Important information: Though the US Department of State has issued a warning against travel to Lebanon due to safety and security concerns, Viator’s Lebanon tours continue to operate with no disruptions. We are in frequent contact with our local suppliers and guides in Lebanon, and they report that all tours are operating as scheduled. Should the situation change, we will update this information and customers will be notified of alterations or cancellations to tours.