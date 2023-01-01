Opposite the entrance to the main ruins is the exquisite Temple of Venus, which preserves a section of a circular building with fluted columns. During the early Christian era, this was turned into a basilica and dedicated to St Barbara (who joined the saintly ranks when her pagan father tried to kill her for converting to Christianity – he got his comeuppance when a bolt of lightning reduced him to a smouldering heap). Next to it is a fragmentary Temple of the Muses.

This temple area wasn't open to the public at time of last visit, but is easily admired from the pavement around it.