Home to a glorious national cuisine, a string of sexy beach resorts and the Middle East's most glamorous, hedonistic city (Beirut), this is also a country where the fiery orators and fierce foot soldiers of Hezbollah are based, and where huge populations of Palestinian and Syrian refugees currently shelter. Damaged by decades of civil war and the invasions and interventions of neighbouring nations, Lebanon is nonetheless blessed with magnificent mountain vistas, majestic ancient ruins and an indomitable, hospitable people. Lebanon rewards the traveller with food for thought and a feast for the senses and the stomach.
Caeserea, Rosh Hanikra and Acre Day Trip from Tel Aviv
Head off first to Caesarea, the beautiful fishing port which was transformed into a Roman Capital capital by King Herod. Your visit includes a walking tour of the many archeological ruins, excavations and majestic Roman theater of the city that was named for Augustus Caesar, and is best explored on foot.Continue to Haifa, Israel's third city which is set on and around the magnificent Mt. Carmen. The most striking landmark here is the immaculate Baha'i Gardens, created as a tranquil memorial to the founders of the Baha'i faith.From here you will travel up towards the Lebanon border to the rock formations of Rosh Hanikra, where impressive white cliffs meet the Mediterranean Sea. The action of the sea on the soft rocks has created a rich labyrinth of caves and limestone grottos, which you will have the chance to stroll around and explore. The Rosh Hanikra grottos are part of the Achziv Natural Reserve, and you may be lucky enough to catch sight of loggerhead turtle and bats – two examples of the native wildlife in this place of natural wonders.Your day trip from Tel Aviv concludes with a visit to the city of Acre. The city is often referred to as Akko, which means 'until here', illustrating the fact that it was historically the furthest point of in the Israeli Kingdom. Here you will visit the Crusader underground city and crypt, a complex world of underground tunnels and halls which were used by the Knights of St John as their headquarters. Before heading back to Tel Aviv, you will walk back through the Old City Market, where can pick up a souvenir of your day of discovery.
Byblos, Jeita Grotto and Harissa Day Trip from Beirut
Meet your friendly, professional guide in central Beirut, and then head straight to Jeita, which is 12 miles (20 km) north of Beirut. The fascinating town is home to one of the world's most beautiful caverns, known as the Jeita Grotto, which was a finalist in the New7Wonders of Nature, a 2011 competition for the best natural wonders on the planet. Visit the lower caverns by boat on a subterranean lake, and then see the dry upper gallery on foot with your guide. The main source of the Dog River (Nahr El Kalb) rises from this incredible cavern.Your comfortable coach will then take you to the ancient city of Byblos, one of the oldest towns in the world, dating back at least 7,000 years. The rise and fall of nearly two dozen successive civilizations make this site one of the richest archeological areas in the country. Today a busy modern town, Byblos is home to a medieval Roman port, which is one of the city's tourist hubs. Your guide will tell about the landmarks in this area such as Byblos Castle, built by the crusaders in the 12th century. You'll also learn about the extensive remains of city's past.After a relaxing lunch of traditional meze and tapas at a Lebanese restaurant in Byblos (included), head off to Harissa. This beautiful village boasts stunning, panoramic views across the Bay of Jounieh on the Mediterranean coast. Admire the Statue of the Virgin Mary, which can be seen from miles away, and visit inside the statue's base – a chapel with an exterior spiral staircase. This sanctuary is a destination for countless pilgrims who come from all over. After a photo opportunity at this major Lebanon attraction, return to Beirut in the relaxing comfort of your luxury coach.
Private Arrival Transfer: Beirut International Airport to Hotel
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Beirut city hotel details. Your private transfer will be confirmed at the time of booking and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Tyre, Sidon and Maghdouche Day Trip from Beirut
After a one-hour drive from Beirut by comfortable coach, your day trip starts in the magnificent city of Tyre, built by the Romans. Tyre is a UNESCO World Heritage-listed city notable today for its modern cityscape with high-rise buildings, but the remains of its Roman streets, arcades and public buildings, including one of the largest hippodromes of the period, are Tyre's major attractions. The inner city has also retained its industrious maritime character and its interesting old-style houses. Tour the city with your guide on a walking tour and enjoy the breathtaking places. Continuing your day trip, leave Tyre for the breathtaking city of Sidon, a thriving commercial center serving the entire region. Admire the ruins of the Sidon Sea Castle and the Castle of Saint-Louis, known as the Land Castle. Explore the impressive Great Mosque with your guide, and hear how it was built in the 16th century on the foundations of a Crusader building. Then enjoy lunch: a selection of hot and cold meze (Middle Eastern small dishes) or tapas at a traditional Lebanese restaurant. Next it's on to Maghdouche, a short journey away by coach. See the city's interesting monuments, such as the Old Cave or the Al-Saydeh Ancient Church. At the town's entrance, on a high hill looking back at the city of Sidon, stands the statue of Lady Mantara, Maghdouche's most famous landmark. After your visit in Maghdouche, you'll return to Beirut with your local guide.
Caeserea and Rosh Hanikra Day Trip from Jerusalem
Head off first to Caesarea, the beautiful fishing port which was transformed into a Roman Capital capital by King Herod. Your visit includes a walking tour of the many archeological ruins, excavations and majestic Roman theater of the city that was named for Augustus Caesar, and is best explored on foot.Continue to Haifa, Israel's third city which is set on and around the magnificent Mt. Carmen. The most striking landmark here is the immaculate Bahai Gardens, created as a tranquil memorial to the founders of the Baha'i faith.From here you will travel up towards the Lebanon border to the rock formations of Rosh Hanikra, where impressive white cliffs meet the Mediterranean Sea. The action of the sea on the soft rocks has created a rich labyrinth of caves and limestone grottos, which you will have the chance to stroll around and explore. The Rosh Hanikra grottos are part of the Achziv Natural Reserve, and you may be lucky enough to catch sight of loggerhead turtle and bats – two examples of the native wildlife in this place of natural wonders.Your day trip from Jerusalem concludes with a visit to the city of Acre. The city is often referred to as Akko, which means 'until here', illustrating the fact that it was historically the furthest point of in the Israeli Kingdom. Here you will visit the Crusader underground city and crypt, a complex world of underground tunnels and halls which were used by the Knights of St John as their headquarters. Before heading back to Jerusalem, you will walk back through the Old City Market, where can pick up a souvenir of your day of discovery.
Cedars of Lebanon, Kozhaya and Besharreh Day Trip from Beirut
Leave Beirut in the morning with your professional guide and head to Besharreh -- a pretty, welcoming village in the heart of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Qadisha Valley (Lebabon's Holy Valley). On arrival in Besharreh, take a leisurely walking tour around this ancient town, the birthplace of the famous Lebanese poet Khalil Gibran. Here, visit the Gibran Museum and the town's many ancient churches and monasteries.Enjoy a relaxing lunch of traditional meze (Middle Eastern small dishes) and tapas at a Lebanese restaurant before continuing your day trip to the town of Kozhaya. After an approximate 1-hour journey by coach, arrive in this beautifully preserved city, part of the Holy Valley, where Maronites once hid during the turbulent Ottoman period. With your expert guide, visit the Monastery of St Anthony, which was built partly into the mountain and boasts beautiful vistas of the forest and valley. Next, leave Kozhaya and head to the northern Lebanon to discover the Cedars of Lebanon, magnificent cedar trees that stand as a symbol of the country. Go up into Lebanon's highest mountain range with your guide to see a cedar grove descending from ancient forests. Walk around with your guide and learn about the strong, straight and wonderfully scented wood once prized worldwide, and how these cedar forests were nearly destroyed as a result. Wood from cedar trees was always the first choice for any temple or palace, and top prices were paid for it. After this excellent photo opportunity, board your comfortable coach for a relaxing drive back to Beirut.