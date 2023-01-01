Salaspils Concentration Camp Memorial

In October 1941 the Nazis sent 1800 German Jews to Latvia to build a concentration camp at Salaspils, 18km southeast of Rīga. Over 1000 died during the construction. Ultimately, the Germans used the camp for Latvian prisoners and Russian POWs. Upwards of 2000 people died here. In 1967 a huge Soviet-style memorial was opened. A monument to commemorate the Jews who died here was added in 2004.

To get here by public transport, take a suburban train on the Ogre–Aizkraukle line to Dārziņi (not Salaspils) station. It's a 15-minute walk from the station to the piemineklis (memorial).