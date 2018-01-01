Welcome to Pakse
Pakse serves mostly as a launching pad for forays to surrounding attractions such as the Bolaven Plateau and Wat Phu Champasak, and the many good restaurants, stylish hotels and clued-in tour companies make it a comfortable and convenient one.
Top experiences in Pakse
Half Day The World Heritage Site, Wat Phu lunch included
Recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, Wat Phou is a spectacular pre-Angkorian temple that sits amidst the rice fields and waterways of southern Laos. The temple was constructed in three levels: the bottom level is focused on the baray (water reservoir) and promenade, the second level features quadrangular pavilions and alleries of carvings, and the top level is the sanctuary itself. The temple was built by the rulers of the Khmer empire before the construction of Angkor Wat.The temple served as the most important economic and political centre of the region and still is one of the Lao people’s most revered temples.08:00 show you some nice remnants of the French period before transferring by road to Wat Phou09:00 departure pakse10:00 get wat phu11:00 Leave from wat phu12 lunch and transfer to hotel
Pakse Airport to City Center Roundtrip
Pakse is one of the largest towns in Laos and a major transportation hub for southern quarters of the country. Oncethe capital of southern Laos you should fly into Pakse International Airport to reach the scenic Bolaven Plateau or Si Phan Don. In 2010 the airport was closed for major construction works and reopened later that year to once again receive scheduled flights from Vientiane, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City and Siem Reap.We are always ready to bring you When you let we know your flight's name and time, we have driver drop-off over there to transfer you from the airport to your hotel and from hotel to the airport
Pakse Airport to City Center One Way
Half Day Private Car and Guide (within the city, 4 H)
Pakse is one of towns in Laos and a major transportation hub for southern quarters of the country. Once the capital of southern Laos, There are plenty of tour operators offering day trips to locations around Pakse, if you are thinking about independent arrangements that right for use us service, there is minivan with air condition and facility things. Pick up time will be 8:00 or 13:00 on this time up to you request, which you can start from city and place that you want to visit. we have driver and guide be your side and take care you during you tour with us.
Private Car and Guide (outside of the city, 4 H ) halfday
Pakse is Once the capital of southern Laos, there are many famous tour place. so There are plenty of tour operators offering day trips to locations around Pakse, if you are thinking about independent arrangements that right for use us service, there is minivan with air condition and facility things, Our guide and driver they are very kind and be friendly. Pick up time will be 8:00 or 13:00, which you can start from city and Outside of the city. we have drive and guide which they are kindly and be friendly will be your side and take care you. during you tour with us.
Private Car and Guide (within the city 8 H ) full day
Pakse is one of the largest towns in laos and Once the capital of southern Laos. there is many famous tour place so There are plenty of tour operators offering day trips to locations around Pakse, if you are thinking about independent arrangements that right for use us service, we have minivan with air condition and facility things, Our guide and driver they are kindly and be friendly, Pic up time will be 8:00 or 13:00, which you can start from city and place in the city that you want to visit. we have driver and guide be your side and take care. duration you tour with us.